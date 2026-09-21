USJ-R chalks up twin triumphs

THE University of San Jose-Recoletos (USJ-R) Jaguars opened their Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation Inc. (Cesafi) football campaign on a winning note, securing victories in both the secondary and college divisions on Sunday, Sept. 20, 2026, at the Cebu City Sports Center.

The Jaguar Cubs edged San Carlos School of Cebu (SCSC), 2-1, in the first high school game before USJ-R’s college squad blanked the University of Southern Philippines Foundation (USPF), 1-0, to cap a successful opening day for the school.

Ethan James Abellana put USJ-R’s secondary team ahead in the 14th minute, but SCSC’s Savio Bestian Lanozo leveled the match in the 34th.

Arjun Antonio Bono restored the Jaguar Cubs’ lead in the 40th minute, which proved to be the game-winning goal. Midfielder Niño Janry Colina of USJ-R was named Player of the Game.

The Jaguars completed the double celebration in the college division, edging USPF, 1-0.

Rejie Tabuelog scored in the fourth minute, the fastest goal on opening day and the lone shot that would hold until the final whistle as USJ-R’s defense preserved the clean sheet.

The Jaguars’ Alister Louis Manlosa ran away with the Man of the Match honors.

Meanwhile, two other secondary powerhouses also opened with convincing triumphs.

Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu (SHS-AdC) started its campaign with a 4-0 win over University of the Philippines Cebu (UPC).

Benito Antonio Canton scored a brace, in the third and 36th minutes, while Mackenzie Rosal and Romy John Francisco added goals in the 65th and 69th minutes, respectively.

Canton was named Player of the Game.

Defending secondary champion Don Bosco Technical College (DBTC) Greywolves also began its title-retention bid with a 3-1 victory over Paref-Springdale.

Axel Jade Naoja gave DBTC the lead in the 16th minute, but Lord Gian Obamos equalized for Paref-Springdale in the 25th.

Earl Rey Amistad II put DBTC back in front in the 38th minute before Rey Agustine Abuzo added another goal in the 46th.

Amistad earned Man of the Match honors.

The Cesafi football tournament resumes next Sunday, Sept. 27, starting at 8 a.m., pitting USJ-R against SHS-AdC, DBTC versus SCSC, and Paref-Springdale against UPC in the high school division.

The lone collegiate matchup between University of San Carlos and UPC is scheduled at 3 p.m. at the the same venue. / RICO B. RAMIREZ