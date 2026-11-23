MANDY Moore Bacus struck in the 32nd minute, and the University of San Jose-Recoletos (USJ-R) Jaguars held on for a hard-fought 1-0 victory over the University of San Carlos (USC) Warriors to claim the College Division championship of the Cesafi Season 26 football tournament on Sunday, Nov. 22, 2026, at the Cebu City Sports Center.

Bacus was named Player of the Game for his game-winning goal, while teammate Allister Louis Manlosa was hailed as the tournament’s Most Valuable Player.

It was a near-clean sweep for USJ-R in the individual awards, with Hafstein Madrazo, Frenz Syvile Salvador, and Rejie Tabuelog taking home the Best Defender, Best Goalkeeper, and Best Midfielder honors, respectively.

USC’s Kyle Marlon Giganto was recognized as the tournament’s Top Scorer. / RBR