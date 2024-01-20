UC, CRMC advance to Sinulog Cup 2024 main tournament

THE University of Cebu (UC) Webmasters and the Cebu Roosevelt Memorial Colleges (CRMC) Mustangs advanced to the main tournament of the Sinulog Cup 2024 basketball tournament after they defeated their respective opponents on the final day of the qualifying round last Friday at the Cebu City Sports Institute.

UC downed the University of San Jose-Recoletos (USJ-R) Jaguars, 82-59, while CRMC got past the Southwestern University-Phinma Cobras, 70-60.

The Webmasters, the runners-up of the Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation Inc. (CESAFI Season 23 collegiate basketball tournament, will be in Bracket A with reigning Sinulog Cup champions EGS, Team Khalifa, and UNBL.

The Mustangs will be in Bracket B with Z-Nars Marawi City, Chase Tower Runs, and OCCCI.

UC pulled away from USJ-R early in the fourth quarter as they uncorked an 18-6 run that turned a 10-point advantage into a massive 22-point cushion at 70-48.

Steven Ursal had a double-double for the Webmasters, tallying 10 points and 11 boards.

Meanwhile, Redjhee Recimiento and Josiah Roa had 13 points apiece to spark the Mustangs to victory over the Cobras.

The two Cesafi squads will be in for a rough time as they battle some of the finest commercial basketball players in the country in the tournament backed by the Sinulog Foundation Inc.

EGS will have former PBA player Jercules Tangkay and former Cebu Sharks forward Kevin Villafranca on their roster, while Khalifa’s roster will be bannered by former PBA bruiser Barkley Eboña and Cesafi MVPs Jaybie Mantilla and Jiesel Tarrosa.

The Chase Tower Runs will be led by former PBA great Dondon Hontiveros, while the OCCCI Sheermasters will parade several standouts—past and present—of the University of the Visayas Green Lancers, such as Jancork Cabahug, Ted Saga, Raul Gentallan, and Joshua Yerro.

Znars Jewelry, meanwhile, is led by successful commercial basketball coach Chelito Caro. The team will have seasoned veterans such as John Abad and JR Quinahan.

The team that emerges with the championship will pocket P150,000, while the runner-up will get P100,000. The third and fourth placers will receive P50,000 and P25,000, respectively.