USJ-R ends skid with win over SCSC

THE University of San Jose-Recoletos (USJ-R) Jaguar Cubs snapped their three-game losing streak with a 75-69 victory over the San Carlos School of Cebu (SCSC) Baby Warriors in the 25th Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation Inc. (Cesafi) high school basketball tournament on Tuesday, Oct. 21, 2025, at the Cebu Coliseum.

In the men’s division, the University of the Visayas (UV) Green Lancers drubbed the University of San Carlos (USC) Warriors, 80-68, to temporarily take over the lead with a 6-1 record.

Kent Ivo Salarda led UV with 16 points, eight rebounds, two steals, and two assists.

Coach Julius Cadavis’ Jaguar Cubs improved their record to 2-4, while the Baby Warriors remain winless in five games.

The Jaguar Cubs opened their season with an overtime win against the Cebu Eastern College (CEC) Dragons last Sept. 14, but then suffered three straight losses, including a surprising defeat at the hands of the Benedicto College (BC) Baby Cheetahs.

Once again, Krstc Da Silva led USJ-R with 21 points on an efficient 8-of-13 shooting and tallied eight rebounds, four steals, two assists, and one block.

Michael Jay Villasin turned in a solid double-double performance of 13 points and 12 rebounds, along with two steals and one block. James Precious Ponce chipped in 12 points for the Jaguar Cubs.

On the SCSC side, Neil Ashley Ibarita contributed 15 points, six steals, three assists, and two rebounds.

John Khino Buslon, Joshua Pilapil, and Brad Miguel Yu each added 13 points, but their combined effort weren’t enough to overcome the surging Jaguar Cubs.

USJ-R controlled the game from the opening tip and built a 15-point lead, 72-57, in the final quarter.

However, coach Bong Abad’s Baby Warriors refused to fold and mounted a 9-0 rally to trim the deficit to 72-66.

Despite the rally, time ran out for SCSC as the Jaguar Cubs held their ground to secure the much-needed victory. / JBM