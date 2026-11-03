USJ-R grad ranks 8th in October 2026 CPALE

A CEBU graduate landed in the top 10 of the October 2026 Certified Public Accountant Licensure Examination (CPALE), the Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) announced on Tuesday, November 3, 2026.

University of San Jose-Recoletos graduate Robert Cuyong Toledano Jr. placed eighth, earning a rating of 90.50 percent.

Tyron Jones Timoteo Acuña of Kingfisher School of Business and Finance topped the examination with a rating of 92 percent.

Here is the complete list of the top 10 examinees.