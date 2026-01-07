USJ-R graduate places 6th in 2025 Bar Exams

OF THE more than 11,000 examinees in the 2025 Bar Examinations, only one graduate from a Cebu-based law school made it into the top 20.

Securing the sixth spot was Jeowy Loyloy Ompad of the University of San Jose–Recoletos, with an average score of 91.25 percent.

The Supreme Court released on Wednesday, January 7, 2026, the list of the Top 20 examinees of the 2025 Bar Examinations, led by Jhenroniel Rhey Timola Sanchez of the University of the Philippines who topped the list with an average score of 92.70 percent.

Second was Spinel Albert Allauigan Declaro of University of Santo Tomas (Manila) with 92.46 percent, followed by Alaiza Agatep Adviento, also from UST Manila, who placed third with 91.91 percent.

Angela De Castro Mitra of De La Salle Lipa secured fourth place with 91.68 percent, while Marc Angelo Galvez Santos of UST Manila ranked fifth with 91.58 percent.

Placing sixth aside from Ompad is Enrico Gabriel Reyes of Ateneo de Manila University, also posting an average of 91.25 percent.

Completing the top 10 were Johan Raphael Silapan Gata of UST Manila (90.90), Marie Shantelle Atienza Sarmiento of UP (90.87), Richmond Bulan Lucas of University of La Salette Inc. (90.45), and Jasmin Teriann Afable Yap of UP (90.36).

The remaining top 20 passers include Allan Leo Tabuco Paran of Arellano University (90.20), Patric Kiel Quiroz Navarro of University of the East (89.93), Alfrancis Bagadiong Cabungcal of UP (89.80), Gerilin Ano-os Gascon of Bukidnon State University (89.71), and Ignacio Lorenzo Dela Cruz Villareal of UP (89.70).

Also making into the list were Mae Angela Damaso Locsin of University of Santo Tomas–Legazpi (89.42), Randall Lipnica Pabilane of Arellano University (89.41), Mikaella Franchesca Nuarin Abisana of Ateneo de Manila University (89.38), Chinzen Tañada Viernes of UP (89.35), and Ronald Vincent Ofrecio Gonzales of University of the East (89.31). (DPC)