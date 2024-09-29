USJ-R Jaguars incapacitate USC Warriors

THE University of San Jose - Recoletos (USJ-R) Jaguars started their campaign in the Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation Inc. (Cesafi) men’s basketball tournament with a hard-earned 73-69 victory over the University of San Carlos (USC) Warriors at the Cebu Coliseum, Saturday night, Sept. 28, 2024.

It was a toe-to-toe contest from start to finish as both teams battled for dominance, forging 10 deadlocks and eight lead-changes.

But the Jaguars, with Elmer Echavez taking charge at the paint, came strong in the crucial stretch to secure their first win while handing the Warriors their second loss in a row.

Echavez topscored for the Jaguars with 19 points, while James Calizar chipped in 13.

For the losing side, James Gica and Kyle Maglinte scattered 13 points each, while Rey Enriquez chipped in 11 and Bryle Puntual finished with 10 markers.

Though the Jaguars of coach Julius Cadavis led most of the way, the Warriors threatened them several times.

USJ-R posted its biggest lead at 64-56 late in the third quarter and maintained its hold of the driver’s seat in the final period despite USC’s repeated rally.

Meanwhile, USC head coach Paul Joven expressed concern over the scheduling of their games.

He said, while they have a hectic schedule in the early goings of the tournament, other teams have yet to play. / JBM