USJ-R Jaguars rule Red Bull 3-on-3

THE University of San Jose-Recoletos (USJ-R) Jaguars bested the Daily Grind Family, 17-15, to rule the Cebu qualifying tournament of the Red Bull Halfcourt last Saturday, March 9, 2024, at the Sisters of Mary basketball courts.

The game went down to the wire, but in the end, USJ-R pulled off the stops and made the big-time shots to capture the victory and a slot in the national finals, which is scheduled for next month.

The victorious Jaguars squad is composed of Elmer Echavez, Karl Cabulao, Aaron Tabio and Milo Janao.

In the women’s division, the Eastern Visayas State University of Ormoc won over Negros Oriental, 8-5, in the finals. Making up the winning squad are Diana Rebecca Paton-og, Eljay Debil, Abigail Bagarinao, and Angel Feb Obien.

“By coming up with this type of event, we’re giving Cebuanos the opportunity to try other basketball games. Witnessing the overwhelming turnout and enthusiasm at the Cebu Qualifiers fills me with immense joy. It’s truly heartening to see numerous athletes and teams not only participating but also expressing keen interest in 3-by-3,” said tournament director Eric Altamirano. / JNP