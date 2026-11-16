USJ-R keeps hopes alive

THE University of San Jose-Recoletos (USJ-R) Jaguars dealt the University of Cebu (UC) Webmasters a major blow to their Final Four hopes with a convincing 71-55 victory in the Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation Inc. (Cesafi) Season 26 men’s basketball tournament on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026, at the Cebu Coliseum.

The victory breathed new life into the Jaguars’ slim bid for a place in the Top Four as they improved to 7-5. They remained in fifth place in the standings.

Coached by former PBA star Roger Yap, USJ-R has four games left in the second round of the elimination phase and trails fourth-running Cebu Institute of Technology-University (CIT-U), which holds an 8-4 record.

The Webmasters, meanwhile, suffered their third consecutive defeat, slipping to 5-6 and sixth place.

The victory also served as sweet revenge for the Jaguars, who lost to UC, 71-63, in their first-round meeting on Sept. 12.

USJ-R set the tone early with aggressive defense, limiting the Webmasters to just four points in the opening quarter while building a 15-4 lead.

The Jaguars stretched their advantage to as many as 32 points, leaving UC with too much ground to cover.

The Webmasters, four-time consecutive finalists and one of this season’s title contenders, have suddenly found themselves in a slump after a promising start to their campaign.

Despite giving up a size advantage, the Jaguars matched UC’s production inside the paint, with both teams scoring 26 points.

USJ-R, however, had the edge in bench production, 33-25, as its second unit, composed mostly of rookies, provided a significant lift.

Four Jaguars finished in double figures, led by veteran forward Christian Sollano, who posted 14 points, eight rebounds, four assists, three steals, and a block.

USJ-R’s long-range shooting also proved decisive, as the Jaguars knocked down 10 of their 25 attempts from beyond the arc, compared to UC’s five makes in 26 tries.

Luther Leonard was the Webmasters’ lone double-digit scorer with 16 points, eight rebounds, two assists, and a block. Ricofer Sordilla added eight points.

In the other collegiate match, the Benedicto College (BC) Cheetahs showed why they deserve to be on top of the standings by overpowering the University of Southern Philippines Foundation (USPF) Panthers, 72-60.

After a closely contested first half, the Cheetahs shifted into high gear in the third quarter to take control and secure the victory.

The win allowed Benedicto to bounce back from its 63-72 loss to the CIT-U Wildcats on Nov. 7 and improve to 10-2, keeping its hold on the solo lead.

USPF, meanwhile, dropped to 2-10 and remained eighth in the standings.

Rookie Alcher Pabalan spearheaded the Cheetahs with 18 points, seven rebounds, three steals, two assists, and a block. The native of Dauis, Bohol, was also named Best Player of the Game.

Pabalan was highly efficient from the field, converting six of his eight attempts in just 24 minutes of action.

Den Rick Orgong contributed 13 points, three rebounds, three assists, a steal, and a block.

USPF, coached by Alan Cabatingan, kept pace with the league leaders early in the game but saw its offense sputter in the third quarter.

The first half featured six lead changes and 10 deadlocks as both teams battled for control.

However, Benedicto broke away with a decisive 15-6 run in the third period, creating enough separation to protect its lead the rest of the way. / JBM