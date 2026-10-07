USJ-R outlasts UPC in OT

THE University of San Jose-Recoletos (USJ-R) Jaguars survived a late scare and pulled off another overtime victory, edging the University of Philippines-Cebu (UPC) Fighting Maroons, 77-70, in the Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation Inc. (Cesafi) Season 26 men’s basketball tournament at the Cebu Coliseum on Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2026.

Alcher Obra was the man of the hour as he saved the Jaguars from defeat.

With USJ-R staring at a loss in regulation, the two-year Cesafi veteran scored an undergoal stab with just 1.2 seconds remaining to force overtime at 65-all.

The Jaguars appeared headed for defeat after committing a costly five-second violation with 18.6 seconds left while trailing, 65-63.

But the Fighting Maroons failed to capitalize as Osias Andrew Padilla missed a hurried layup, allowing Carl Sollano to secure the rebound and ignite a fastbreak for the Jaguars.

The play eventually found its way to Obra, who positioned himself inside the shaded lane and followed up a missed attempt by Kyrst Ryll Da Silva.

His first attempt fell short, but Obra grabbed his own miss and scored on the second try to send the game into overtime.

USJ-R then took control in the extra period.

The Jaguars opened the five-minute extension with a 6-2 run, capped by Kenneth Calvin Cole’s three-pointer and Da Silva’s fastbreak play, to build a 71-65 advantage with 2:11 remaining.

From there, USJ-R kept its composure and held off the Fighting Maroons to secure its fifth victory against three defeats.

The win put coach Roger Yap’s Jaguars in a three-way tie for third place with the University of San Carlos (USC) Warriors and the University of Cebu-Main Webmasters.

Obra finished with a double-double of 24 points and 13 rebounds, while also collecting five steals.

Cole added 12 points, all from beyond the arc, while Sollano chipped in 11 points and four rebounds.

Aron Dave Kress led UPC with 12 points, while Nino Wenraye Sarol contributed 10. Kenneth Robert Jr. Fuller finished with seven points as the Fighting Maroons slipped to 2-6.

It was the second overtime victory of the season for the Jaguars. They previously stunned heavy favorite Benedicto College, 62-60, in overtime on Sept. 24.

SHS-AdC, UCLM win

In the high school division, defending champion Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu (SHS-AdC) Magis Eagles continued their unbeaten run after demolishing the unpredictable Cebu Institute of Technology-University (CIT-U) Baby Wildcats, 64-42.

The victory kept the Magis Eagles perfect at 5-0, in a tie with the University of Cebu-Lapu-Lapu and Mandaue (UCLM) Junior Webmasters for the second spot.

CIT-U, meanwhile, dropped to 5-3.

Earlier, the UCLM Junior Webmasters clobbered the USJ-R Jaguar Cubs, 83-64, dropping the latter to 4-2. / JBM