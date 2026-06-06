USJ-R produces 2 CPA topnotchers

THE University of San Jose-Recoletos (USJ-R) emerged as the only university in Cebu to produce topnotchers in the May 2026 Certified Public Accountant (CPA) Licensure Examination, with two graduates placing in the Top 10.

During a press conference on June 3, USJ-R introduced Blas Miguel V. Escarro, who ranked fourth, and Joan Alliah M. Carilimdiliman, who placed 10th in the national examination.

Both said they learned of their achievement through a phone call from CPA Review Director Kristine June Uy. The milestone was especially meaningful because it fulfilled their mothers’ dreams of becoming accountants.

Carilimdiliman described feeling happy and proud by the result, while Escarro said making the Top 10 was a personal goal, although he did not expect it to happen.

Suport system

Following their success, Carilimdiliman plans to enter the workforce and eventually pursue graduate studies. Escarro said he remains open to opportunities that come his way.

The two credited disciplined study habits and strong support systems for helping them succeed. Carilimdiliman stressed the importance of balancing studies with time for family and friends, while Escarro said his family, friends and longtime girlfriend helped him overcome burnout and anxiety during the review period.

“Support system is a huge help in times that you really need them,” Escarro said.

Both topnotchers also credited USJ-R’s academic training, citing its rigorous curriculum, participation in quiz bowls and realistic mock board examinations as key factors in their preparation.

Pursuit of excellence

Dr. Edgar Detoya, dean of the School of Business and Management, said the achievement reflected not only the graduates’ hard work but also the dedication of the university’s faculty and CPA Review Center.

“What they have accomplished is the fruit of their hard work, also the fruit of the hard work of our dedicated faculty,” Detoya said.

He added that the university emphasizes mentoring, coaching and student well-being alongside academics, to produce graduates who are competent, ethical and socially responsible. He also disclosed that USJ-R is working toward attaining Center of Excellence status.

As newly licensed CPAs, both Escarro and Carilimdiliman said they hope to contribute to transparency and accountability in government and use their profession to help build a better nation.

The two led a batch of 45 new Josenian CPAs, bringing pride to the university and the wider Cebu academic community. / LUCRECE GIAN MAE LAUSA, CNU INTERN, AND BEJAY CHEN TABAYAG, BENEDICTO COLLEGE INTERN