USJ-R, Sapporo Kiyota launch language program

THE University of San Jose-Recoletos Senior High School (USJ-R SHS) kicked off the 14th wave of the English Language Learning Program (ELLP) in partnership with Japan’s Sapporo Kiyota High School from Jan. 6 to 11, 2026.

In collaboration with the Language, Media, and Communication (LMC)–English Cluster, 27 Japanese students participated in English language instruction and cultural exchange activities.

Language learning

Maria Fatima Pareja, a Science Cluster teacher who taught the Japanese students, admitted that English was not her forte but said she wanted to broaden her knowledge through mentoring.

“Along the way, it’s not easy to teach them because... they have zero [knowledge] when it comes to English or the language itself,” Pareja said, adding that despite the difficulty, the challenge motivated her to prepare more, sometimes studying the modules as early as 3 a.m.

While teaching the Japanese students, she also enjoyed having a discussion with them, noting that the experience helped her grow both personally and professionally.

“Of course. I learned to be resilient, and I learned to strengthen and love the job I have right now,” she added.

Cultural immersion

On Jan. 8, SHS students and their Japanese counterparts participated in the Student Cultural Immersion Program, engaging in traditional Filipino games such as Doctor Kwak Kwak, jumping rope, jackstone, and dampa.

Grade 11 student Marie Medija said the activity was meaningful, as Josenians served as mentors to their Japanese buddies.

“It was fun because we also became mentors at the same time, since they had no idea what the game was, and then, … of course, they enjoyed it as well,” said Medija.

She added that while the games were not new to the Josenian students, introducing and playing them with Japanese participants made the experience special and memorable.

Homestay program

Beyond language learning, the Japanese participants were also given the opportunity to take part in the Homestay Program Wave 2.0, co-spearheaded by the SHS Parents-Teachers Association (PTA), which allowed them to experience Filipino culture firsthand.

Kennyon Andaya, who hosted Japanese students Kudai and Shiro, described the experience as fulfilling, saying it encouraged him to thoughtfully showcase Filipino culture and Cebu’s key destinations.

“It made me also see the side of Japanese culture as well, and getting to know [them] more [in] person means really meaningful to me,” Andaya said in a mix of English and Cebuano.

“Getting more connections to them, and until now, even if they’re no longer here in the Philippines, we keep on chatting,” he added, expressing that ‘it’s a blessing’ that he was able to meet other Japanese students.

Behind ELLP

According to Student Activity Program Coordinator Zyra Marie Arce, the ELLP, established in 2024 in partnership with Joho Japan and EduWorld, aims to enhance English proficiency among Japanese students while promoting friendship and cultural exchange between Japanese students and Josenians.

“I believe it’s also one way to help our Japanese students get to know our culture better so that they can be well-adjusted, and also one way to develop their communication skills with local students,” Arce said.

“And on the side of our students (Josenians) as well, I believe it’s also one way to learn about another country’s culture and to also give them that sense of global competence so that they don’t have to travel far to learn about a different country’s culture,” she added.

Now in its 14th wave, the program continues to expand opportunities for collaboration, cultural exchange, and global learning. / Mitz Julianne Gabutan, / University of San Jose-Recoletos