USJ-R, UCLM clash again

REVENGE will be on the minds of Dondon Hontiveros and his University of Cebu Lapu-Lapu/Mandaue (UCLM) Webmasters when they face Roger Yap and his University of San Jose-Recoletos (USJ-R) Jaguars for the second time in the elimination round of the Cesafi men’s basketball tournament at the Cebu Coliseum on Saturday, Oct. 31, 2026.

In their first meeting on Sept. 17, the Jaguars overpowered the UCLM Webmasters, 75-46, in a showdown between two rookie coaches who made their names in the PBA.

A much closer contest is expected this time, however, with UCLM showing significant improvement in recent games.

Following their stunning upset of the league-leading Cebu Institute of Technology-University (CIT-U) Wildcats on Sept. 12, the Webmasters went on to dominate the University of the Philippines-Cebu Fighting Maroons and University of Southern Philippines Foundation (USPF) Panthers in the second round of the elimination phase and improved their record to 3-7.

Their recent performances showed that UCLM is gradually embracing the system being implemented by head coach Hontiveros.

USJ-R, meanwhile, has also made an unexpected climb to fifth place with a 5-4 record.

The Jaguars are also eager to complete a season sweep of UCLM, as another victory would give them a temporary hold on a Final Four spot.

In another collegiate matchup, the University of San Carlos (USC) Warriors will seek sole possession of third place when they take on the UP-Cebu Fighting Maroons.

Coach Paul Joven’s Warriors currently carry a 6-4 record, in a tie with CIT-U at third.

Benedicto College (9-1) and defending champion University of the Visayas (UV) Lancers (7-3) occupy the No. 1 and No. 2 spots, respectively.

Aside from the collegiate games, three high school division matches will add excitement to the action on the eve of the All Saints’ Day and All Souls’ Day observances.

Five-time defending champions Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu Magis Eagles (6-0) will take on the San Carlos School of Cebu Baby Warriors (2-6) at 10 a.m., followed by the clash between the UV Baby Lancers (3-4) and Cebu Eastern College Dragons (3-4).

The matchup between the USPF Baby Panthers (1-5) and newcomer San Roque College de Cebu Greyhounds (2-4) rounds out the high school schedule. / JBM