USJ-R XI rallies past SHS-AdC

THE University of San Jose-Recoletos (USJ-R) Jaguar Cubs scored twice in the final 15 minutes to rally past the Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu (SHS-AdC) Magis Eagles, 2-1, in the secondary division of the 2026 Cesafi football tournament on Sunday, Sept. 27, at the Cebu City Sports Center.

Ateneo took an early lead when Mackenzie Rosal found the back of the net just three minutes into the match.

The Magis Eagles held on to that advantage for most of the match, but USJ-R found its breakthrough when Niño Janry Colina equalized in the 76th minute.

Just four minutes later, Kiril Maclaren completed the Jaguar Cubs’ comeback by scoring in the 80th minute to give USJ-R the hairline victory.

In another secondary division match, the Don Bosco Technical College (DBTC) Greywolves blanked the San Carlos School of Cebu (SCSC), 4-0.

Ray Agustine Abuzo opened the scoring for DBTC in the 38th minute before Aldric Joaquin Cepe doubled the lead in the 53rd minute.

Michael Lucas Pazon added another goal in the 60th minute, while Jaime Caumeran completed the scoring in the 74th minute.

Paref Springdale School also secured a 2-1 victory over the University of the Philippines Cebu (UPC).

Mark Edmund Bontilao put Springdale ahead in the 13th minute, but UPC pulled level through SG Panal Laspona in the 41st minute.

Jacob Ryan Mendoza restored Springdale’s lead in the 70th minute to seal the victory.

In the lone collegiate division match, the University of San Carlos (USC) Warriors cruised past UPC, 4-0.

Areli Acuin Gaspe opened the scoring for USC in the fifth minute, while Renzo Angelo Enriquez doubled the lead three minutes into the second half.

Ludwig Ryan Badayos added USC’s third goal in the 87th minute, and John Cyril Sinoy completed the scoring two minutes later. / RICO B. RAMIREZ