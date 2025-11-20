USJR assures safety after assault incident

THE University of San Jose–Recoletos (USJ-R) is preparing to file charges against individuals involved in a confrontation with a student inside its Basak campus on Tuesday, Nov. 18, 2025.

The university announced this in a statement on Thursday, Nov. 20, while assuring parents that the incident was isolated and that security protocols are being reviewed.

The confrontation, which involved visitors and a student at around 3:50 p.m., was immediately reported to authorities.

School officials are now preparing affidavits, documents, and other evidence for the filing of complaints against those who entered the campus without authorization.

They also started debriefing and support measures for students affected by the incident.

The university said it has reached out to parents and guardians to reaffirm that the Basak campus remains a safe learning environment as it reviews existing safety protocols and investigates any possible policy lapses.

USJ-R added that its internal probe aims to strengthen security measures and hold accountable any individual who may have violated school rules or the law.

According to an initial report, a former student allegedly entered the school with several companions before the commotion.

A video that has gone viral shows the former student assaulting another student. sending students scrambling for safety as it took place inside one of the classrooms.

The university has since drawn online criticism from some netizens who questioned how the group managed to enter the campus despite existing security protocols. This prompted calls for tighter access control in private schools. / EHP