USJR graduate ranks 8th in 2023 Bar Exams

A GRADUATE of the University of San Jose Recoletos (USJR) in Cebu City placed eighth in the 2023 Bar Examinations among the 3,812 examinees who passed the tests.

Paulo Batulan of USJR got a score of 88.2500 percent, securing the eighth place along with Pio Vincent Roura Buencamino of the University of Santo Tomas (UST).

Ephraim Porciuncula Bie of UST ranked first with a rating of 89.2625 percent.

Here’s the complete list of the top 20 examinees:

1. Ephraim Porciuncula Bie, UST -- 89.2625 percent

2. Mark Josel Padua Vivit, Ateneo de Manila University -- 89.1250 percent

3. Frances Camille Altonaga Francisco, San Beda University -- 88.9125 percent

4. Nathaniel Nino Alipio Tang, Aquinas-UST-Legazpi -- 88.6500 percent

5. David Joseph Austria Flores, De La Salle University-Manila -- 88.5500 percent

6. Ralph Vincent Salvador Samaniego, University of the Philippines (UP) -- 88.4750 percent

7. Bryan Gerard Tapnio Antonio, Ateneo de Manila University -- 88.3125 percent

8. Paulo Batulan, USJR -- 88.2500 percent

Pio Vincent Roura Buencamino, UST

9. Grace Abigail Morales Bautista, Angeles University Foundation School of Law -- 88.0625 percent

10. Jayson Ong Chan, Saint Paul School of Professional Studies -- 88.0125 percent

Zes Trina Banares Non, Aquinas-UST-Legazpi

11. Maria Sofia Esguerra Calderon, San Beda University -- 88.0000 percent

12. Cedric Jerome Moya Cruz, Bulacan State University -- 87.9250 percent

13. Marvin Joseph Manarang Ocampo, UP -- 87.9125 percent

14. Yvette Veronique De Guzman Rueda, University of Makati -- 87.8750 percent

15. Dionisio Tenorio Pobar III, UP -- 87.8375 percent

16. Vince Benedict Abu Barrion, UP -- 87.8000 percent

17. Paolo Luna Guzman, UP -- 87.7875 percent

18. Rockylle Dominique Laureta Balisong, San Beda University -- 87.7375 percent

19. Claudine De Luna Panotes, Arellano University -- 87.6875 percent

20. Janel Nathalie Ang Co - Ateneo de Manila University -- 87.6625 percent

