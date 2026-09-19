USP-F faces heavyweights in Cesafi double-header

THE University of Southern Philippines-Foundation (USP-F) is bringing out its full arsenal as its high school and collegiate squads lock horns with powerhouse contenders in the Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation Inc. (Cesafi) today, Sept. 20, 2026, at the Cebu Coliseum.

The USP-F Panthers clash with the formidable University of Cebu (UC) Main Webmasters in the men’s collegiate division in the main game at 5 p.m.

It will be a steep hill to climb for the Panthers (1-2), who look to bounce back against a reloaded Webmasters squad riding high with a 3-1 win-loss record.

Over in the high school division, the USP-F Baby Panthers are hungry to notch their first win of the season. However, standing in their way are the five-time reigning champions Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu (SHS-AdC) Magis Eagles, who remain spotless at 1-0.

In the afternoon collegiate opener, the CIT-U Wildcats (2-1) look to hand the undefeated Benedicto College Cheetahs (3-0) their first loss of the tournament at 3 p.m.

Meanwhile, the University of the Visayas (UV) Baby Lancers kick off the high school schedule at 12:30 p.m. against the San Carlos School of Cebu (SCSC) Baby Warriors. / RSC