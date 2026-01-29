USPF clinches semis berth with rout of Jaguar Cubs

THE University of Southern Philippines Foundation (USPF) Baby Panthers officially punched their ticket to the semis playoff, dismantling the University of San Jose-Recoletos (USJ-R) Jaguar Cubs, 61-42, in the Cesafi 15-under basketball tournament at the Cebu Coliseum on Thursday, January 29, 2026.

​With the victory, the Baby Panthers improved to a 5-2 win-loss record, effectively securing a spot in the semifinals, while the struggling Jaguar Cubs plummeted to 1-6, ending any lingering hopes for a playoff push.

​USPF showcased a balanced offensive clinic, spearheaded by Arnold Flores, who dominated the paint to finish with a game-high 16 points. Isaiah Inosela provided the perimeter spark, chipping in 10 markers to keep the Jaguar Cubs at bay throughout the contest.

​The Baby Panthers’ defense proved too suffocating for USJR, which struggled to find a consistent rhythm.

Alejandro Cabanero was the lone bright spot for the Jaguar Cubs, finishing with eight points in the losing effort. (JBM)