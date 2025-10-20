USPF draws with USC 11

UNIVERSITY of Southern Philippines Foundation (USPF) remains atop the collegiate division standings of the Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation Inc. football tournament after forcing a 1-1 draw with defending champion University of San Carlos (USC) on Sunday, Oct. 19, 2025, at the Cebu City Sports Center.

USC was hot off the bat and scored a sixth-minute goal courtesy of John Cyril Sinoy.

The Warriors held on to their 1-0 lead for almost an hour until John Rey Arino scored the equalizer in the 64th minute.

In the other collegiate division match, University of the Philippines Cebu (UPC) won its first match of the season by defeating University of San Jose-Recoletos (USJ-R), 1-0.

Jaybee Abasolo scored the match’s lone goal in the 20th minute to give UPC the victory.

USPF still leads the standings with seven points, followed by USC with six. UPC moves up to third place with four points, while USJ-R sits at the bottom with one point.

In the secondary division, titleholder Don Bosco Technical College (DBTC) beat rival Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu (SHS-AdC), 1-0, to stay unbeaten and at the top of the table.

Following a scoreless first half, Yuki John Ceniza broke the deadlock in the 50th minute to give DBTC the lead and eventually the win.

Meanwhile, USJ-R won against San Carlos School of Cebu (SCSC), 1-0, in the other secondary division match, with Louie Vincent Fernandez scoring in the 14th minute.

DBTC leads the high school division with seven points, followed by USJ-R with six. SHS-AdC and SCSC are in third and fourth, respectively, with one point each, separated only by goal difference. / EKA