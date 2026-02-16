USPF-Playtown wins Visayas U-19 championship in thrilling finish

THE USPF Baby Panthers–Playtown Exclusive pulled off an exciting 57–56 win over the USJ-R Baby Jaguars to claim the 2026 Smart-NBTC Visayas Regional Championship on Saturday, Feb. 14, at the Tacloban City Convention Center.

Luke Brent Dy led the Baby Panthers with 17 points and 11 rebounds, while J Lord Pepito added 11 points, four rebounds, and three assists. Pepito was named the tournament’s Most Outstanding Player.

The game came down to the final minute. The Baby Jaguars, led by Jyle Andrey Roa, almost caught up, closing the gap to just one point with 36 seconds left. But crucial mistakes in the last few seconds, including a double-dribble by Jan Vince Oringo, gave the win to USPF-Playtown. Oringo still had a strong game with 11 points and 16 rebounds.

USJ-R also lost Krstc Ryll da Silva, who scored 11 points, after an unsportsmanlike foul, and Fritz John Gonzales, who was ejected in the first half due to technical fouls.

Team owner Rowena Tubu Guidicelli said, “We didn’t expect this because USJ-R is very strong. God guided us to achieve the title.”

Coach Alan Cabatingan praised his players’ patience and focus. “Our plan was to limit the points of their starters. The players stayed composed. It was an answered prayer,” he said, also thanking his coaching staff.

USPF finished the tournament undefeated in seven games, including the championship match.

Other standout players named to the Mythical Team along with Pepito and Gonzales were Aldwin Calumpang Yso (Don Bosco Greywolves), Ken Cydey Gallaza (Oasis Ballers Academy), and Joebert John Pastias (Bleachers Roadstar Transit Batang Bago).

Both USPF-Playtown and USJ-R will move on to the National Finals on March 22–29 in Manila, where they will face top teams from across the country in the Under-19 competition. / JBM