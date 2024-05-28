USPF, RonBucz bag 2 crowns in CYBL

THE University of Southern Philippines Foundation (USPF) captured the championships in the under-20 and under-18 divisions at the conclusion of the Cebu Youth Basketball League (CYBL) March Madness on May 25 at the USPF gym in Lahug, Cebu City.

The Panthers routed the Salazar Colleges of Science and Institute of Technology Skyblazers, 90-52, to capture the under-20 crown. USPF was in complete control of the game from the get-go as it took an 18-8 lead after the first and extended it to 19 at halftime, 42-23.

Ace guard Janjan Peteros proved that his NBTC national ranking was no fluke, leading the Panthers with 18 points and helping them win back-to-back CYBL March Madness titles.

USPF was just as dominant in the under-18 finals, as it smashed the Cebu Institute of Technology-University (CIT-U) Wildcats, 74-52, in a chippy and highly physical affair. The homecourt-toting team used a searing 23-11 blast in the second quarter to run away with the lead and pave its way to the title.

Fritz Gonzales scored 24 points to lead USPF to the title win. Chino Larrobis added 12 points.

Meanwhile, RonBucz claimed the under-15 title with an 80-55 win over TJAV. After a close first quarter, the boys in green used a 24-3 second-period run to take control of the game and run away with their third straight crown. RonBucz was led by Gemark Rama, who tallied 14 points, and James Precious Ponce, son of former USJR guard Armand Ponce, who had 13 points.

RonBucz also captured the under-17 title with a 68-60 win over the Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu. The winning side was led by Cristophel Cian “Ope” Abellana, who had 16 points off three triples.

The win gives RonBucz a ticket to the Chairman’s Cup National Finals in Iloilo where it will face the champions from Iloilo, Bacolod, Cagayan de Oro, and Palawan.

Lastly, the Batang Mandirigma won the under-13 title with a 73-43 rout of RonBucz. Raine Lleve scored 27 points for the victorious Batang Mandirigma squad.

The CYBL is Cebu City’s premier grassroots basketball tournament that was founded by the late Cebuano sportsman, Rico Navarro. It is now being continued under the leadership of the latter’s son, Josemaria Rafael “Popoy” Navarro, who also happens to be the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas Region 7 director. / JNP