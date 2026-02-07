USPF, SCSC clinch 3rd place honors in Cesafi 15-Under and 12-Under

THE University of Southern Philippines Foundation (USPF) Baby Panthers clinched third place in the Cesafi 15-under basketball tournament after beating the Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu Magis Eaglets, 46-41, at the Cebu Coliseum on Saturday, February 7, 2026.

John Sasil led coach Alan Cabatingan’s Baby Panthers with 15 points, while Arnold Flores contributed 12 points.

“Last year, we were only fifth, at least this year we moved up to third. Hopefully by next season we can make it to the finals,” Cabatingan said.

The Baby Panthers will travel to Tacloban on Monday for the Regional finals of the National Basketball Training Camp (NBTC) where the USPF is the back-to-back champion of their division.

Earlier, San Carlos School of Cebu (SCSC) also defeated Ateneo, 43-41, to secure third place in the 12-under division.

Nicolai Cabanero, who is heading to Manila, led the Baby Warriors with 23 points. (JBM)