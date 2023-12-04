USPF wins but falls short of title match

The University of Southern Philippines Foundation (USPF) defeated the defending champion, University of San Carlos (USC) in the collegiate football tournament of the Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation Inc. (Cesafi) on Sunday, Dec. 3, 2023, at the University of San Carlos (USC) Talamban Campus Stadium.

Charles Cliff Villanueva quickly gave USPF the early lead after hitting the back of the net in the 13th minute of the match. Delhonor Maglasang finished off USC with a late goal in the 74th minute to seal the win.

Even though USPF got a crucial win, it didn’t matter after University of Cebu (UC) kept its second place standing following a 2-1 win over University of the Philippines (UP).

Abel Backschadt drew first blood with a 24th minute goal. However, UP fought back and equalized in the 37th minute with a goal by Carl Max Karin.

Just in the nick of time, Greg Centino gave UC the three points and a finals spot after a timely goal in the 90th minute.

Despite the loss, USC still finished at the top of the elimination round with 15 points. UC got the other finals spot with 14 points. USPF came up short with 12 points, while University of San Jose-Recoletos also had 12 points but ended up at fourth on goal difference. UP finished last in its Cesafi debut season with just two points.

USC faces UC for the collegiate division title on Dec. 10 at the USC Talamban Campus Stadium.