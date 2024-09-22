UST, FEU duel for V-League title

MANILA – University of Santo Tomas ousted defending champion College of Saint Benilde, 25-23, 25-15, 25-20, to arrange a title showdown with Far Eastern University in the V-League Women’s Collegiate Challenge at PhilSports Arena in Pasig City on Sunday, Sept. 22, 2024.

FEU secured the first championship berth after an earlier sweep of University the East, 25-20, 25-19, 25-21, in the other semifinal.

Angeline Poyos finished with 16 points, including 14 attacks, in leading the Golden Tigresses to their eight consecutive victory.

Regine Grace Jurado had 12 points, while Jonna Chris Perdido and Mary Margaret Banagua chipped in 11 points apiece.

“They just stuck to the system. The harmony in the team is there. They were able to fulfill their tasks so that’s a good indication why we are in the finals,” UST coach Kungfu Reyes said.

Rhea Mae Densing led the dethroned Blazers with 10 attacks and two blocks, followed by Wielyn Estoque with 11 points.

Meanwhile, Chenie Tagaod made 18 points, including 12 attacks, three blocks, three aces, and 11 excellent digs for the Lady Tamaraws.

“We’re happy. Although there were many lapses, we quickly found ways,” FEU team captain Christine Ubaldo, who had six points and 15 excellent sets, said.

Cassiey Dongallo paced the Lady Warriors with 13 points and eight excellent digs.

Game 1 of the best-of-three finals is scheduled on Sept. 29 at 3 p.m., while UE and St. Benilde will battle for the bronze medal at 12 noon. / PNA