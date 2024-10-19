UST Tigresses secure 8th win

DEFENDING champion University of Santo Tomas (UST) slipped past Ateneo de Manila University, 77-73, on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2024, to boost its Final Four bid in the University Athletic Association of the Philippines Season 87 women’s basketball at UST Quadricentennial Pavilion in Manila.

Kent Pastrana, Season 86 Athlete of the Year, finished with 16 points, eight rebounds, four steals, two assists and one block as the second-running Growling Tigresses rose to 8-1.

Unbeaten National University is on top at 8-0.

UST took a 69-59 lead, 4:14 remaining in the game, before Ateneo rallied behind Kacey Dela Rosa, Junize Calago and Sarah Makanjuola to move within 73-76, 11.6 seconds left.

Season 85 Most Valuable Player Angelika Soriano split her charities to give UST more breathing space, 77-73, six seconds to go.

Dela Rosa made a desperate attempt from the three-point area twice but failed as time expired.

“It’s a total team effort of course. The girls really worked hard,” UST coach Haydee Ong said in an interview.

Brigette Santos contributed 15 points, five assists, two rebounds and one steal; Ana Mae Tacatac added 12 points and two assists; and Karylle Sierba and Agatha Bron poured in 11 points each.

UST will try to stretch its win streak to six when it faces Far Eastern University at SM Mall of Asia (MOA) Arena in Pasay City at noon on Oct. 27.

Calago and Dela Rosa scored 23 points each for the Blue Eagles, who dropped to 4-5 with their third straight loss.

They occupy fourth place, half a game ahead of the University of the Philippines Lady Maroons (3-5).

In the boys’ division, UST clobbered University of the Philippines Integrated School (UPIS), 90-59, to remain solo third at 6-3.

Jhon Canapi delivered 30 points, six rebounds and three steals, while Nickson Cabañero added 16 points, 12 rebounds, eight assists and one steal for the Tiger Cubs.

“I am happier today than in our first game against UPIS where we had a very hard time,” UST coach Noli Mejos said, referring to their 87-53 victory over the Junior Fighting Maroons in the first round.

UST will take on unbeaten University of the East (8-0) at MOA Arena on Oct. 30.

Jhustin Hallare had 25 points, eight assists, six rebounds and two assists for the winless UPIS, which next takes on National University-Nazareth School on Oct. 26. / PNA