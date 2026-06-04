Utlang calls out use of her name by meat inspectors

FORMER Cebu City Department of Veterinary Medicine and Fisheries (DVMF) head Alice Utlang has raised concerns over the continued use of official condemnation and confiscation certificates bearing her name six months after her retirement, prompting questions about the agency’s documentation practices.

In a Facebook post on June 3, 2026, Utlang criticized DVMF personnel and deputized meat inspectors after discovering that a confiscation certificate dated May 25 still identified her as Cebu City veterinarian despite her retirement in December 2025.

“Attention DVMF, specially to Deputized Meat Inspectors Jakosalem & Silacay. Why on earth [did] you use the confiscation certificate bearing my name where, in fact, I’m already retired [in] December 2025,” Utlang wrote.

She also criticized the information stated one one of the confiscation certificate, saying the stated grounds for confiscation appeared incorrect and questioning why personnel proceeded to issue the document despite what she viewed as obvious errors.

The issue surfaced amid recent enforcement operations conducted by the DVMF, including the confiscation of 55 kilograms of pork chorizo at Taboan Public Market and 46 kilograms of chicken meat in Barangay Ermita for alleged violations of meat inspection and food safety regulations.

Violations

Utlang said the continued use of official forms carrying the name of a retired department head raises concerns about the accuracy and credibility of government records being issued to vendors and establishments cited for violations.

She emphasized that condemnation certificates are legal documents and should be free from errors, noting that even erasures or alterations are not permitted.

Responding to Utlang’s criticism, current DVMF head Jessica Maribojoc acknowledged that some personnel failed to comply with proper procedures, resulting in errors in the document.

In a statement posted on the Facebook page of former Apas Barangay Captain Ramil Ayuman, Maribojoc said any mistakes or discrepancies identified in official documents would be addressed through proper administrative channels.

Maribojoc also defended the agency’s personnel, stressing that the confiscation operations were part of their mandate to enforce food safety and meat inspection laws.

She said the confiscation certificate in question was removed because it contained errors and should not have carried Utlang’s name. / CAV