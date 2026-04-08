Utzurrum: 47 and still going strong

It was a rooftop, poolside barbecue where Robby Alugar, founder of Cebu Online News Press Corp. (CONPC) and RMA News, celebrated his 47th birthday. The soiree blended genuine warmth, soothing music and meaningful connections as guests trooped to the Lex Hotel Cebu rooftop, loaded with anticipation.

The dinner event was thoughtfully fashioned by the hotel’s F&B manager, Ching Dayonot, who ensured that no stone was left unturned — from the leisurely ambience to the tasty and succulent grilled specialties. Guests feasted on these amidst the Cebu nightscape, a breezy and starry sight.

Casually, we noted a select group of guests: Robby’s close-knit family, intimate friends and some CONPC members. The lively evening unfolded with cozy conversations, warm laughter and continuous karaoke music.

We didn’t know that among Robby’s many talents, singing was one of them. He led the musical pack with memorable tunes, followed by Amy Undalok and other wannabees, making for a dynamic environment reflective of Robby’s vibrant personality.

There was a special table for the Camiguin group, consisting of the Alugar family’s relatives, who blended naturally with other guests. More than a mere birthday gathering, the event served as a testament to the strong relationships Robby has developed through the years.

Known for wearing multiple hats, the celebrant also manages RMA News Agency Services OPC, a firm engaged in traditional public relations and marketing through multi-dimensional strategies.

Surrounded by a supportive community, Robby’s celebration reflected the many collaborations he continues to foster. The evening closed with lasting memories of joy and mutual camaraderie.

Many more productive years, Robby!