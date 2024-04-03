Utzurrum: A chilling afternoon at Seda Central Bloc

Another highlight of the star-studded menu were Dilmah’s Loose-leaf teas. As the hotel’s official Tea Supplier and partner, Dilmah introduced guests to sustainable refreshments carefully selected for their quality and environmental value. Try these creative blends: Lychee with Rose and Almond Ceylon Black Tea and Rose with French Vanilla, presented by the dynamic Dilmah team led by Roxanne Dennison.

Amid this culinary feast, GM Manalang unveiled the real star of the evening: The hotel’s groundbreaking Green Initiative: a state-of-the-art 53 KWP (kilowatt peak) Solar Panel System.

This initiative marked a significant milestone for the Seda Hotel Chain, as it represents their first foray into sustainable energy solutions. The Solar Panel System covering an impressive 100 square meters of roof space, plays a pivotal role in reducing the hotel’s environmental footprint. By offsetting harmful emissions from carbon dioxide consumption during LPG usage and generator operations, the system mitigates an equivalent of 36.6 tons of carbon dioxide annually. Furthermore, it fulfills daytime energy demands of the hotel’s 12th to 17th floors.

In the proud words of GM Manalang: “We are thrilled about this monumental step in our journey towards sustainability hospitality. This initiative stands as a testament to Seda Central Bloc Cebu’s unwavering dedication to sustainability and innovation, aligning it seamlessly with Ayala Corp.’s Green Energy Option Program, thus further solidifying their position in this respect.”

We say amen to that!