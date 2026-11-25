At the heart of the celebration is a Christmas tree festooned with open books as decorations. The initiative also extends beyond the display through a partnership with Lost Books Cebu. Seasonal activities include a pop-up book market and book donation drives. Through these efforts, the hotel hopes to encourage more people to support initiatives that make books accessible to others.

The hotel’s Christmas offerings also extend to its dining spaces, where familiar holiday flavors and seasonal gatherings remain part of the celebration. UNO will serve a Thanksgiving buffet featuring roasted turkey from Nov. 26 to 28, followed by special holiday meals for Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.

For those observing the Filipino tradition of pamainit after Simbang Gabi, Cebuano favorites such as puto bumbong and bibingka will also be available at the hotel’s Christmas house.

Through The Christmas Library, the hotel hopes to bring the tradition of reading back into the holiday season and remind guests of the value of sharing stories, passing down traditions and giving others access to books.