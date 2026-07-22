Utzurrum: A city hotel by Mahi Mall

The property marks the debut of the Fairfield by Marriott brand in Mactan and becomes part of Marriott Bonvoy’s portfolio of more than 30 hotel brands.

Just three minutes from Mactan-Cebu International Airport, the hotel is also near the Mactan Export Processing Zone, making it suitable for both business and leisure travelers.

“This debut reinforces our confidence in Mactan as a key gateway in the Visayas and our commitment to expanding our portfolio in the Philippines,” said Duke Nam, Marriott International regional vice president for Korea, Vietnam and the Philippines.

The hotel has 196 guest rooms in three categories: Standard Twin, Standard Queen and Deluxe Queen. Rooms are equipped with workspaces and high-speed Wi-Fi for guests combining business with leisure.

Dining is centered on Davos, the hotel’s all-day restaurant, which serves seafood dishes alongside international fare.

For meetings and events, it offers more than 250 square meters of function space that can be divided into three smaller venues. Other facilities include a 24-hour fitness center.