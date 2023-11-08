Utzurrum: A dazzling 80th birthday

What is so fabulous about turning 80?

Maybe we should ask Doctor Joanne Llaban, who left no stone unturned to ensure her mother, Jane Young-Llaban, would have one. True enough, when we arrived at the birthday venue, Bayfront Hotel, the ballroom was festooned with blazing, dizzying lights and fresh flowers under a canopy of red, pink and yellow.

And what a dramatic entrance Jane made in a fire-engine-red gown that billowed as she sashayed in! Suddenly, the blooms elevated her, and she seemed to float on air. That deserved a resounding applause!

Guests were garbed in theme colors for the event: Black, gold and red! There must be something about black and gold, that evokes glamor and glitter, as we admired the queue of dinner guests at the buffet.

The scene now shifted to centerstage where a lounging sofa stood for the souvenir shots. This time, Jane had a change of attire: A short cocktail dress, stylishly beaded and sophisticated as she posed with all her guests by table.

Entertainment was provided by exhibition moves by ballroom dancing couples, with the finale by Jane herself. Best known for her impeccable and graceful ballroom style. She performed a delicate but difficult tango complete with dips with her able dance partner, again, amid adiring applause.

This was a birthday dancing party like no other, and the band played till past midnight, to ensure everyone had the time of their lives!

Congrats to the Llaban family, who gave their Mom all love and support, and to the Prime Mover, Dr. Joanne, you did a superb job.