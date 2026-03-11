Utzurrum: Airline news

Long-haul destinations to the United States and Australia are also included in the anniversary promotion. The airline also announced the expansion of its FurPAL program to all domestic routes.

Launched in November 2025, the program allows passengers to bring small dogs in the aircraft cabin under specific guidelines. Each passenger may travel with one dog weighing up to 10 kilograms, with a maximum of three pets allowed per flight. Pets must remain inside a soft-sided carrier placed under the seat in front of the passenger throughout the flight. Health certificates, vaccination records and permits from the Bureau of Animal Industry are required.

PAL said the program is intended to allow passengers to travel with pets on domestic routes while maintaining existing safety regulations.