Utzurrum: Airline updates: Toronto route, Monday promos

PAL Express President Rabbi Vincent Ang said the move forms part of the airline’s broader fleet program, which includes upgrades to long-haul aircraft and plans to acquire A321neo jets.

PAL is also introducing a limited Monday-based fare promotion in partnership with Mastercard. The offer provides a 10% discount on round-trip base fares for bookings made on select dates in April and May 2026, with travel beginning June 1. The promo applies to both domestic and international routes.

Separately, the airline is expanding its international network with access to Toronto via Manila starting May 24, 2026, using the Airbus A350-1000.