Utzurrum: Alimbukad Basa Pamilya

During a touching and simple commitment rite, parents vowed to set aside time to read aloud to their children at home. Weekly book bags are provided by the Club to ensure the continuity of the learning process. Together, they are creating a legacy of hope and resilience.

Special appreciation goes to Alimbukad champion and foundress Wi Suan Tiu and the dedicated members who were present at this ceremony: Zonta Club of Cebu 2 president Lucy Carcel, Mayet Malinao, Bernie Aboitiz, Cita Chan, Filna Espina, Mariter Klepp, Edwina Wu, Laurie Boquiren, Petite Garcia and Myrna Tan. Also ever-present was secretary Christie Sagang.