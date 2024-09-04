Utzurrum: Alimbukad Basa Pamilya

For over 10 years now, the Zonta Club of Cebu 2’s advocacy project, “Alimbukad Basa Pamilya,” has continued to sow the seeds of knowledge for a brighter future for the KI students of Poo Elementary School in San Vicente, Olango Island, Lapulapu City. Indeed, to dream the impossible dream and succeed!
We have been reminded time and again that at the core of this transformative advocacy is the belief that the journey to academic excellence and personal growth starts at home. In a child’s life, parents, as their first teachers, play a primary role in instilling a passion for learning and exploration. Zonta Club of Cebu 2, through its “Alimbukad Basa Pamilya” advocacy, has recognized the valuable impact of parental involvement in a young child’s education and is dedicated to empowering families to become the first teachers in their children’s learning journey.
Recently, the school grounds of Poo Elementary School echoed with vibrant cheers as teachers, KI students and devoted parents warmly welcomed the eight-member Zonta team, who braved mild waves to launch this year’s Alimbukad program.
During a touching and simple commitment rite, parents vowed to set aside time to read aloud to their children at home. Weekly book bags are provided by the Club to ensure the continuity of the learning process. Together, they are creating a legacy of hope and resilience.
Special appreciation goes to Alimbukad champion and foundress Wi Suan Tiu and the dedicated members who were present at this ceremony: Zonta Club of Cebu 2 president Lucy Carcel, Mayet Malinao, Bernie Aboitiz, Cita Chan, Filna Espina, Mariter Klepp, Edwina Wu, Laurie Boquiren, Petite Garcia and Myrna Tan. Also ever-present was secretary Christie Sagang.
Let’s build a world where every child has the opportunity to soar, guided by the light of knowledge to a better future, one page at a time!