Utzurrum: All about HRRAC and a balikbayan

The CTHA was launched in 2022, when the country was just recovering from the crisis and has now taken on a bigger role. According to CTHA chairman Manalang, “The pandemic tested the industry, but it also showed the resilience of its people. Workers continued to serve guests and care for properties, in spite of uncertainty. These awards are not only vital to HRRAC, but to Cebu as well.”

From across the island, 59 nominees have been screened for this year’s awards. Manalang proudly mentioned that they are already all achievers simply by being nominated.

Among the many awards are Front of the House Employee of the Year, Heart of the House Employee of the Year, Supervisor of the Year, Manager of the Year and Hospitality and Tourism Educator of the Year. Special awards will also recognize Sustainability Champion of the Year and Best Marketing Campaign of the Year, with five hotels competing in the marketing category.

Not only those who deal directly with guests, but also the teams working behind the scenes will be honored.

Indeed, Cebu is the champion behind “Roots and Resilience!”

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Cebuana-American author and novelist Cecilia “Baby” Manguerra-Brainard has lived in California for the longest time, but still comes home to Cebu for its many “fiestas,” including Sinulog.

This month, however, Baby was in town to launch another of her numerous books (29 or is it 30?). That story will come out later.

But what she never misses is a get-together with her large and prominent Cuenco-Manguerra clan.

It was a memorable and nostalgic dinner at Chika-Chon native restaurant, where current events alternated with riotous laughter.

More next trip!