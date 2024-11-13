Utzurrum: An anniversary affair

What a memorable affair it turned out to be! It was 24 months ago that Cebu Online News Press Corps. (CONPC) made its first appearance on the busy news center! And how they have grown — from a handful of bloggers and news reporters to a healthy body of 70!
In his opening remarks, CONPC founder Robby Alugar stressed that “CONPC is more than just a media organization; its a movement. We are dedicated to spreading positivity and uplifting our community by being a source of reliable information. We strive to be trusted in sharing news that inspires, informs and empowers.” He further added an exciting plan for CONPC... an expansion to areas like Davao and even Metro Manila where the company can extend its reach and impact and members can continue creating high-quality, ethical content.
The event commenced with the launch of the CONPC uniform; the uniform symbolizing the organization’s unity and professionalism, fostering a strong sense of identity among its members. Special inducting officer for the affair was Cebu Chamber of Commerce and Industry president Jay Yuvallos, who administered the oath of commitment. In his inspiring speech, he urged the new members to uphold the organization’s values as well as influence and emotion. “Every cloud is a silver lining, but golden opportunities are better,” he said.
Other special guests graced the occasion namely: Cebu City Councilor Nestor Archival, and business executives Phil Campbell and Bryan Enerio. Their messages further elevated the significance of the affair, as did the closing remarks of CONPC co-founder, Minerva Newman, who motivated members to continue spreading positivity in their posts.
The festivities went on with lunch, where the formal launching was held. Lunch was served with hosts and restaurants owners, Dr. Judith Akol and Joli Lacson, sharing their vision for the diner’s success. The afternoon continued on with games and raffles. In closing, CONPC expressed its gratitude to its partners and sponsors.
May your tribe increase, CONPC!