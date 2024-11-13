Utzurrum: An anniversary affair

What a memorable affair it turned out to be! It was 24 months ago that Cebu Online News Press Corps. (CONPC) made its first appearance on the busy news center! And how they have grown — from a handful of bloggers and news reporters to a healthy body of 70!

In his opening remarks, CONPC founder Robby Alugar stressed that “CONPC is more than just a media organization; its a movement. We are dedicated to spreading positivity and uplifting our community by being a source of reliable information. We strive to be trusted in sharing news that inspires, informs and empowers.” He further added an exciting plan for CONPC... an expansion to areas like Davao and even Metro Manila where the company can extend its reach and impact and members can continue creating high-quality, ethical content.