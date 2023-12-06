Utzurrum: An anniversary and a birthday

Was it a happy coincidence? When party planner Perla Agudo called us for the umpteenth anniversary of the Bachelors Femina Clubs of Cebu (BF), the reaction was unanimously unexpected! Everyone said yes!

And so, on a sunny afternoon all roads led to the Cebu Grand Hotel, where a sumptuous merienda awaited them. Then the whispers started getting louder.

Was it also Perla’s birthday? That’s when the birthday song played! Hugs and kisses greeted the birthday girl, who was the last to know.

The anniversary fever was infectious! Old and new BF members did a good job of reminiscing the unforgettable Rigodon de Honor, which is the BF’s highlight!

We immediately felt the warm presence of past presidents Kit Lopez for the Bachelors and Meme Dakay for the Feminas, who proved to be the BF’s most effective and committed officers when the club was revived in 2007.

To recall, the BF was the Queen City’s most exclusive organization that gathered the city’s eligible ladies and gentlemen, who were not only well-bred but also attuned to the livelihood and basic needs of the marginalized.

As guests milled about the buffet merienda, all were in praise of the delicious and delicately curated native dishes that made them hanker for more!

In parting, we wish celebrant Perla many more fruitful and healthy years, and the BF still counting, more than 120 years today! Last but not least, BF thanks Dindo Borromeo, proprietor of the hotel, for his gracious support!