Published by Vibal, the book was featured at booths 189-193 during MIBF 2026 at the SMX Convention Center in Manila.

Contributors who were present included Joachim Emilio Antonio, Ceres P. Doyo, Alma Cruz Miclat, Jose Victor Torres, Jesus Jay M. Miranda Jr., Charlie Samuya Veric, Randy Valiente and Marites Danguilan Vitug.

Some contributors were unable to make it: Gene Alcantara, Rene Ciria Cruz, Claire Betita de Guzman, Susan Evangelista, Luis Francia, Myles Garcia, Cristina Pantoja Hidalgo, Marra Pl. Lanot, Elizabeth Lalorga, Vicente Rafael, Ige Ramos, Danton Remoto, Brian Roley, Geronimo Tagatac, Grace Talusan and Jessica Zafra.

There were a number of Cebuanos, too, including Boboi Costas and mother-and-son duo Pacita Sode and Kingsley Medalla, who ably represented our locality.

Our congratulations once more to Cecilia. Many more pages, Baby!

***

SELRAHCO, a Cebu-based public relations company founded by enterprising Charles Lim, hosted a lunch for business and lifestyle writers during Press Freedom Week at the Summit Hotel.

Cozy fellowship and camaraderie followed over the meal, after which the writers were presented with generous goody bags filled with Universal Robina’s tasty products!