Utzurrum: Art at ‘Womandaue Cebu’

“Today marks a significant occasion. We come together to celebrate this painting competition with the theme, ‘A Landscape of Women Who Move Mandaue,’ said Zontian Dr. Elsa Basubas, chairperson of the “Abay sa Kahayag” committee of Zonta Club of Cebu 2. “This theme encapsulates the essence of recognizing and honoring the invaluable contribution of women to the cultural, historical and societal richness of our community.”
This activity was part of the “18-day Campaign to End Violence Against Women” and awarded Jerson Calo as first prize winner with P100,000. In Second Place was Rolando Yakit with P50,000, and Aedam Javier as third prize winner with P25,000.
The Board of Judges included Maris Holopainen, owner of Qube Gallery; professor Javy Villacin, UP-Cebu Fine Arts faculty member; Allen Arvin Tan, fair director of Tuba Cebu Art Fair; Edwin Ao, fashion designer and faculty member of CIT-U College of Arts, Sciences and Education; and Maia Franco, external vice president of the Arts Council of Cebu Foundation Inc.
Meantime, lawyer Regal Oliva, internal vice president of the Zonta Club of Cebu 2, emphasized the club’s commitment to turning this theme into a reality through the medium of visual arts: “We give tribute to women for their role in the formation and development of Mandaue City. Without women, there is no oil to move the engines of Mandaue! Even in our council, almost half of the positions are held by women.”
Representing Mandaue City Mayor Jonas Cortes, public information officer Karla Victoria Cortez added: “Today’s gathering not only focuses on past successes but also serves as a reminder that gender-based violence still threatens us. Even with paintings depicting our ongoing fight, that violence still persists. So today and every day, let’s tap into the core of our activism.”
Mandaue City Councilor Cynthia Remedio noted that under the leadership of Mayor Cortes, with the Zonta Club of Cebu 2 through the “Abay sa Kahayag” program, the city continues to work together for a peaceful, resilient and violence-free Mandaue.
In her closing remarks, Zontian Marietta Malinao mentioned: “May each brushstroke carry a message of empowerment and a collective goal to end Violence Against Women.”
Lastly, the painting competition attracted over 100 participants, with the basis for judging being creativity, relevance to the theme and impact, among others.
Same time next year, Womandaue and Zonta Club of Cebu 2!