Utzurrum: Art at ‘Womandaue Cebu’

Meantime, lawyer Regal Oliva, internal vice president of the Zonta Club of Cebu 2, emphasized the club’s commitment to turning this theme into a reality through the medium of visual arts: “We give tribute to women for their role in the formation and development of Mandaue City. Without women, there is no oil to move the engines of Mandaue! Even in our council, almost half of the positions are held by women.”

Representing Mandaue City Mayor Jonas Cortes, public information officer Karla Victoria Cortez added: “Today’s gathering not only focuses on past successes but also serves as a reminder that gender-based violence still threatens us. Even with paintings depicting our ongoing fight, that violence still persists. So today and every day, let’s tap into the core of our activism.”

Mandaue City Councilor Cynthia Remedio noted that under the leadership of Mayor Cortes, with the Zonta Club of Cebu 2 through the “Abay sa Kahayag” program, the city continues to work together for a peaceful, resilient and violence-free Mandaue.