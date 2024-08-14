Utzurrum: Assumption grads celebrate Mama Mary’s feast day

As the special guest of the “Old Girls” (as school batches are labeled after graduation), Pinky will deliver her inspirational message today at 9 a.m. at the Cebu Grand Hotel ballroom, followed by a traditional Holy Mass celebrated by Rev. Fr. Ernesto Javier, SJ. A sumptuous lunch will then be served, with a Frequently Asked Questions session being next on the agenda.

Before going further, let’s get to know Pinky better! Dr. Carmen “Pinky” Valdes, Ph.D., also guides others toward healing from what many experience as brokenness, helping them to live freer, more compassion-filled lives. Healing from brokenness makes us more beautiful!

She earned a master’s degree in educational management from De La Salle University, Manila, followed by a master’s degree in theology from the University of San Francisco. She completed her educational journey with a doctorate in philosophy in Christian spirituality from GTU/UC Berkeley, California.

Among her various positions were vice president of an international firm in San Francisco; director at a prominent corporation in the Philippines; marketing director at the Cultural Center of the Philippines; manager of Ballet Philippines; and facilitator on the lecture circuit for leadership development in Southeast Asia, California, and for Philippine businesses. She also served as creative director of a cultural initiative at Assumption College, San Lorenzo. Pinky is highly experienced in consultations, workshops and lectures, including executive coaching and leadership training seminars held in various locations.

Her executive and management leadership training and HR consultancy work spans numerous organizations, offering leadership training and enneagram seminars for parish volunteers in the Philippines and abroad, and communication skills workshops. She has also contributed to leadership and management programs in various cities across Asia.

Pinky has led leadership training for several prestigious organizations, conducted mission/vision revisitations for international teams and explored human resource trends at leading educational institutes. She has also spoken on spirituality and the inner search for meaning at the Loyola School of Theology, Quezon City, and with Assumption alumnae in the Philippines, the United States and beyond. Her lectures also include discussions on corporate culture and other human resource case studies.

Pinky has delivered lectures at various prestigious institutions and events, including Catholic women’s organizations, service clubs, contemplative outreach programs and educational institutions across the Philippines and the United States. With over 20 years of extensive lectures and workshops on gender sensitivity, healing and protecting women and children from abuse, Pinky has made a significant impact.

And last but not least, Pinky’s prestigious awards include being the first awardee of the “Bravo Empowered Women for Education” from Zonta, in recognition of her unwavering commitment to leadership and service, receiving the Zonta District International Award in 2019. She was also the first to receive the “International Marie Eugenie Award” at Sala Nervi at the Vatican, Rome, and was honored with a professorial chair at Loyola School of Theology.

Pinky was named “Speaker of the Year” by the Makati Rotary and has earned 18 Platinum Awards from PARI for songs composed in collaboration with singer Jose Mari Chan.

We’re mighty proud to welcome you to Cebu, Pinky!