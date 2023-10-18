Utzurrum: At 95 and still a Dancing Queen!

CHARMING. Butch and Cathy DosdosThe Casino Español de Cebu Granada Room had never been so encrusted with a profusion of colors and flowers... so intimately combined! Bouquets of every kind and standing floral arrangement and balloons hovering about in rainbow hues of gold, pink and lavender, aside from lacey framework and fine furniture!

The lavish decor was so befitting in celebrating the birthday of a gracious lady who has mastered life, talent, energy and good health! Proudly we present the Lady of the Hour, Ellen Dosdos-Climaco, mother of nine and a grandma—and great grandma to many. Most importantly, she’s 95!

With such poise and flair, she strutted and sat on the chair of honor to receive the warm greetings of family and friends. There were hordes! This was also a sublime moment to capture everything in the camera of memory.

Dinner was superb and entertainment was a showpiece of Ellen’s grandchildren, who danced and sang for her! In fact, all of Ellen’s family took part in this portion, with a talented son being a lively emcee.

Ah! But here’s the best part! Ellen has been known far and wide, for her ballroom dancing skills. So, she gave the performance of a lifetime. With her able partner, a grand tango was the highlight of the evening. Amid cheers and applause, she never missed a step. A dip here, and a dip there with perfect grace and precision.

Here’s wishing you a very happy and healthy birthday, Ellen! And at 95, you’ll forever be our Dancing Queen! Many more ballroom days!