Utzurrum: Aviation safety, Major Airline rating

PAL has always placed safety at the core of its operations. But as skies grow busier, technologies advance and global complexities deepen, risks continue to evolve. PAL president Richard Nuttall said: ”Meeting these challenges requires airlines, regulators, suppliers and the entire aviation ecosystem, to work together for a safer future for the industry. We commend the AAPA for leading this initiative.”

During the the Airline Passenger Experience Association / International Flight Services Association (Apex/Ifsa) Awards ceremony held at the Long Beach Convention Center at Long Beach, California last month, PAL was recognized as a 2026 Four Star Major Airline by Apex, the world’s premier airline industry network dedicated to elevating Passenger experience. This Four Star Major Airline rating places PAL in the company of the world’s top carriers.

PAL executive vice president/chief operating officer, lawyer Carlos Luis Fernandez said: “Being recognized by Apex is a significant milestone for PAL. We remain steadfast in sustaining the highest standards of service for the passengers we serve.”

To celebrate its 8th year, PAL Cargo, its freight and logistics business unit, upholds the airline’s heritage of “Care that Delivers” by empowering Filipino business, fueling e-commerce growth and providing dependable cargo solutions across the country and the globe. “In today’s digital-first economy, our revitalized business reflects PAL Cargo’s support for digital innovation, broader reach and tailored logistics solutions that help local entrepreneurs grow and compete in both local and global markets” said Jason Siy, PAL vice president for cargo business.

With partners like Airspeed and the Department of Trade and Industry, PAL is also making it easier for the shipping of small business products from our country to overseas markets. A formal partnership with the DTI will be inked soon.