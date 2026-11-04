Utzurrum: Bangkok, once more with feeling

MOTHER AND SON. Touring the famous temple of the Reclining Golden Buddha in Bangkok.

The hotel, known as an oasis of tranquility, harmony and luxury, opened in 1986 along the Chao Phraya River. The success of the 25-storey Shangri-La Wing led to the expansion of the Krungthep Wing in 1991. This second tower has all the facilities of the first but is independent and more exclusive, with its own reception and lobby.

Accessibility-wise, the hotel is ideally located for both business and leisure, being just a few steps from the Saphan Taksin Skytrain station, which offers rapid and convenient connections to many business and shopping districts. It also boasts the longest river frontage of any inner-city hotel.

Guests can also avail themselves of the hotel’s many culinary offerings. Next2 is a modern alfresco, all-day dining venue offering an interactive menu experience. For authentic Thai cuisine served in classical Thai-style teak pavilions, there is Salathip Restaurant. At Shang Palace, guests can try refined Chinese cuisine prepared by Chef Tan Kwang Aik.

For another taste treat, there’s the Shangri-La Horizon Cruise, where a delicious dinner is served aboard the boat as guests take in the dazzling lights of the city.

At Volti Tuscan Grill and Bar, the menu showcases some of the world’s finest meats, prepared in authentic Tuscan style using smoked and wood-fired cooking techniques.

Anytime of the day, the Lobby Lounge is a lovely spot to enjoy traditional afternoon tea. Featuring a 14.2-metre bar counter, the Long Bar is perfect for an evening out with friends. The Chocolate Boutique offers a selection of premium chocolate products in exciting displays, catering to chocolate connoisseurs and everyone else with a sweet tooth.

Our Cebu group was composed of media colleague, and my son Marco, who is my forever supporter, and me.

Our first stop was the glittering Reclining Buddha, where a crowd had gathered. During my first trip some time ago, the Buddha had a dull hue, but through the years, it has turned golden! Bangkok is teeming with temples and shrines, all vying for attention with their own allure. Stops were also made at the Grand Palace and Wat Arun.

For lunch, we decided to drive to the outskirts of Bangkok for Thai cuisine, and to explore areas beyond the city center.

What followed were two more tours. At the Rose Garden, we witnessed with bated breath a life-threatening alligator act, in which a brave young man courageously stuck his head into the reptile’s mouth!

After the alligators, we proceeded to an elephant show, where a fleet of well-trained elephants demonstrated not only their marching skills but also their sporting abilities, trying their trunks at football and acrobatics. The finale was rewarding these humongous creatures with elephant feed! What fun that was!

Oh my! The three nights ended all too soon. Will there be a fourth, fifth or sixth? Bye for now, Bangkok!