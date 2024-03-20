Utzurrum: Brainard at the UP Cebu Library

Celebrated Cebuana-American author Cecilia Manguerra-Brainard (Baby, for short) — who embraces real events and intertwines them with her version of women fighters and goddesses — has an appealing, storytelling style.
Her first novel, “When the Rainbow Goddess Wept,” tells of a young girl’s experience in a war-torn Japanese-occupied-Philippines in World War II, written with vibrant local color, amid Asian cultures. Truly, “When the Rainbow Goddess Wept” is destined to become a classic!
Many novels and books later, Brainard has transformed into a much sought-after lecturer. This is where we begin.
Recently, the author was invited by the University of the Philippines (UP) Cebu to share thoughts on “Fiction and other Writings” with UP-Tinta, the school’s literary circle, and other interested parties from Cebu schools to attend this relevant lecture.
All roads led to the Performing Arts Hall of the UP Cebu Library, venue of the event, where dedicated UP stalwarts, professor Ton Daposala, doctor Crina Tanongon and doctor Shane Carreon warmly welcomed all.
Throughout the ultra-informative lecture, Brainard delivered salient facts regarding printing and publishing and their challenges. For a change of pace, some Tinta members read poems and an excerpt from her novel.
Interesting as it was, the session ended with a lengthy question and answer portion.
Of course, there were more parts to the lecture: The photo-ops and the giving of the Most Appreciative Award certificate to Brainard for such a rewarding afternoon!
Last but not least, a huge Salamat to the author, for donating a number of her magnificent books to the UP Cebu Library!
We’re awaiting a much-anticipated Part 2, Miss Brainard!