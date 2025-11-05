Utzurrum: Cebu’s first chocolate Christmas tree

In Cebu, where cacao has long been called the “food of the gods,” a new holiday attraction took form this year: the unveiling of what is said to be the country’s first-ever chocolate Christmas tree.
Crafted by chefs Aisha Iryll Quintana and Lloyd Lopez Ybañez of the Golden Prince Hotel and Suites, the piece used about 50 kilos of pure Philippine cacao. The creation, made entirely of tablea and adorned with cacao pods, beans and chocolate-themed ornaments, celebrates both craftsmanship and heritage.
At the heart of the project is Philchoco, a Cebu-based chocolate company that aims to promote local cacao and Filipino chocolate-making traditions. The chocolate tree stands as both a festive centerpiece and a tribute to the country’s growing artisanal chocolate industry.
Guests, including Philippine Information Agency regional director Fayette Rinen and hotel managing director Benny Que, gathered at the Kabilin Heritage Lounge to witness the unveiling and share in the afternoon merienda spread featuring traditional local fare such as dinuguan with puto, binignit, palabok and assorted kakanin.
The hotel also showcased its locally sourced chocolate products and holiday gift sets, highlighting how Cebu’s cacao craftsmanship continues to evolve while staying rooted in Filipino tradition.