Utzurrum: Cebu’s first chocolate Christmas tree

In Cebu, where cacao has long been called the “food of the gods,” a new holiday attraction took form this year: the unveiling of what is said to be the country’s first-ever chocolate Christmas tree.

Crafted by chefs Aisha Iryll Quintana and Lloyd Lopez Ybañez of the Golden Prince Hotel and Suites, the piece used about 50 kilos of pure Philippine cacao. The creation, made entirely of tablea and adorned with cacao pods, beans and chocolate-themed ornaments, celebrates both craftsmanship and heritage.