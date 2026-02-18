Utzurrum: Chef-led industry collaboration

Cebu-based chef Bruce Lim has entered a working partnership with a food service supplier, formalized during a signing ceremony held in Cebu. Described as a technical collaboration rather than an endorsement, the arrangement will see Lim working with food operators on menu applications and kitchen processes in professional settings.

According to the distribution’s network national sales director Gracey Malaluan-Jose, the initiative allows the company to engage more closely with culinary teams beyond product distribution.