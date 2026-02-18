Cebu

Utzurrum: Chef-led industry collaboration

The Scene
Utzurrum: Chef-led industry collaboration
SunStar Utzurrum
Published on

Cebu-based chef Bruce Lim has entered a working partnership with a food service supplier, formalized during a signing ceremony held in Cebu. Described as a technical collaboration rather than an endorsement, the arrangement will see Lim working with food operators on menu applications and kitchen processes in professional settings.

According to the distribution’s network national sales director Gracey Malaluan-Jose, the initiative allows the company to engage more closely with culinary teams beyond product distribution.

Utzurrum: Chef-led industry collaboration
BATCH. Executives of a food solutions distribution network during the signing. From left: Cathy Valdehueza, trade marketing supervisor; chef Bruce Lim; Norhaine Sultan, quality compliance supervisor; Louren Chua-Sy, marketing manager; and Charo del Mar, national trade marketing manager.
BATCH. Executives of a food solutions distribution network during the signing. From left: Cathy Valdehueza, trade marketing supervisor; chef Bruce Lim; Norhaine Sultan, quality compliance supervisor; Louren Chua-Sy, marketing manager; and Charo del Mar, national trade marketing manager.

Lim trained at Le Cordon Bleu in London and gained professional kitchen experience in the United States before returning to the Philippines. He later hosted “Tablescapes” on the Asian Food Channel and served as a judge on “Next Celebrity Chef.” He also led food operations for the 2019 Southeast Asian (SEA) Games and supported Team Philippines during the 2023 SEA Games.

Planned activities include cooking demonstrations and participation in trade exhibitions.

Trending

No stories found.

Just in

No stories found.

Branded Content

No stories found.

Videos

No stories found.
SunStar Publishing Inc.
www.sunstar.com.ph