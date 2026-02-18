Utzurrum: Chef-led industry collaboration

Cebu-based chef Bruce Lim has entered a working partnership with a food service supplier, formalized during a signing ceremony held in Cebu. Described as a technical collaboration rather than an endorsement, the arrangement will see Lim working with food operators on menu applications and kitchen processes in professional settings.
According to the distribution’s network national sales director Gracey Malaluan-Jose, the initiative allows the company to engage more closely with culinary teams beyond product distribution.
Lim trained at Le Cordon Bleu in London and gained professional kitchen experience in the United States before returning to the Philippines. He later hosted “Tablescapes” on the Asian Food Channel and served as a judge on “Next Celebrity Chef.” He also led food operations for the 2019 Southeast Asian (SEA) Games and supported Team Philippines during the 2023 SEA Games.
Planned activities include cooking demonstrations and participation in trade exhibitions.