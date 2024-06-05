Utzurrum: Childlink presents ‘Kultura’ musical

To inculcate the school’s commitment to cultural appreciation among its students, through music and the arts, Childlink Learning Center and High School presented a musical play, “Kultura” recently.
“Kultura” is a celebration of Filipino heritage and identity that showcases the richness and diversity, from dances to music, of eight subcultures that have shaped the Filipino nation.
Childlink founder and directress Ma. Theresa Tio, said that a collaboration between senior high school students from the University of Cebu Theater Company, through their artistic director, Alfie Mosqueda, was forged. In the play, high school students from UC were featured as guest performers. Venue was the Guang Ming Theater, Chu Un Temple.
Divided into two acts, “Kultura” unfolded as a captivating narrative, with each subculture brought to life by performers.
Act One concentrated on the indigenous roots of Pinoy culture, highlighting the deep reverence to nature and the spiritual connection with ancestral spirits.
Featured here are four subcultures: 1) Harmony with the deities, forces of nature and ancestral spirits. 2) Poetic mysticism and devotion to Islam. 3) Devotion to the patron saint and village community and 4) Devotion to home and family.
In Act Two, “Kultura” explored the evolving landscape of Filipino society: 1) Reflection and reasoning 2) Culture of entertainment 3) Culture of social criticism, concern and protest and 4) Devotion to the nation and being Filipino.
Let the photos tell the story onwards.