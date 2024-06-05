Utzurrum: Childlink presents ‘Kultura’ musical

DISPLAY. Nursery students dance “Rosas Pandan” to mark the importance of music and dancing to celebrate village social events.

SHOWCASE. The culture of entertainment by the high school students in “Tayo’y Magsayawan.”

CUTE. Kindergarten students with their “Itik-Itik”dance to portray devotion to their village community.

MUSIC. One of the highlights was the Childlink Orchestra playing songs from various genres.

PRESENTATION. The culture of reflection and reasoning, portrayed by the Elementary students in their dance, “Harinawa.”

HISTORY. Elementary students danced the Sinulog to show how Catholicisim has brought many communities together.

DANCE. The culture of Mindanao Muslim Dance performed by high school students.

NUMBER. A collaboration with the University of Cebu Theater Company for the Dance of the Deities.

JAM. The Childlink Rondalla displayed their musical talent and discipline during performances.