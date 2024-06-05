Cebu

Utzurrum: Childlink presents ‘Kultura’ musical

To inculcate the school’s commitment to cultural appreciation among its students, through music and the arts, Childlink Learning Center and High School presented a musical play, “Kultura” recently.

DISPLAY. Nursery students dance “Rosas Pandan” to mark the importance of music and dancing to celebrate village social events.
SHOWCASE. The culture of entertainment by the high school students in “Tayo’y Magsayawan.”
CUTE. Kindergarten students with their “Itik-Itik”dance to portray devotion to their village community.
MUSIC. One of the highlights was the Childlink Orchestra playing songs from various genres.
PRESENTATION. The culture of reflection and reasoning, portrayed by the Elementary students in their dance, “Harinawa.”
HISTORY. Elementary students danced the Sinulog to show how Catholicisim has brought many communities together.
DANCE. The culture of Mindanao Muslim Dance performed by high school students.
NUMBER. A collaboration with the University of Cebu Theater Company for the Dance of the Deities.
JAM. The Childlink Rondalla displayed their musical talent and discipline during performances.
ANGELIC. The Childlink choir.
“Kultura” is a celebration of Filipino heritage and identity that showcases the richness and diversity, from dances to music, of eight subcultures that have shaped the Filipino nation.

Childlink founder and directress Ma. Theresa Tio, said that a collaboration between senior high school students from the University of Cebu Theater Company, through their artistic director, Alfie Mosqueda, was forged. In the play, high school students from UC were featured as guest performers. Venue was the Guang Ming Theater, Chu Un Temple.

Divided into two acts, “Kultura” unfolded as a captivating narrative, with each subculture brought to life by performers.

Act One concentrated on the indigenous roots of Pinoy culture, highlighting the deep reverence to nature and the spiritual connection with ancestral spirits.

Featured here are four subcultures: 1) Harmony with the deities, forces of nature and ancestral spirits. 2) Poetic mysticism and devotion to Islam. 3) Devotion to the patron saint and village community and 4) Devotion to home and family.

In Act Two, “Kultura” explored the evolving landscape of Filipino society: 1) Reflection and reasoning 2) Culture of entertainment 3) Culture of social criticism, concern and protest and 4) Devotion to the nation and being Filipino.

Let the photos tell the story onwards.

