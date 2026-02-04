Utzurrum: Chinese New Year in Hong Kong

Foreign performance troupes from France, Mainland China, Canada, Australia and Italy add global color to the celebrations, transforming the city into a moving stage of rhythm, costume and creativity.

Festivities unfold across Hong Kong, with several key events to note:

Lunar New Year Fairs (Feb. 11–17): Victoria Park in Causeway Bay and Fa Hui Park in Mong Kok burst with flowers, festive décor and street food — ideal for strolling, snacking, and photo-taking.

Well-Wishing Festival at Lam Tsuen (Feb. 17–March 3): Visitors write their wishes on joss paper attached to oranges and toss them into the famous Wishing Tree. It is believed wishes come true if the offering stays on the branches.

Parade Floats at Kai Tak Sports Park (Feb. 18–26): Those who miss the Night Parade can still view selected floats on display, offering a closer look at their craftsmanship.

Year of the Horse Race Day (Feb. 19): Sha Tin Racecourse hosts a festive day of horse racing, live entertainment and celebratory crowds — one of Hong Kong’s most anticipated New Year traditions.

From glowing lanterns to pounding drums, Hong Kong’s Chinese New Year celebrations offer a full sensory experience — rooted in tradition, animated by movement and shared across cultures.