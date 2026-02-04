Utzurrum: Chinese New Year in Hong Kong

With Cebu just under three hours away by air, spending the Chinese Lunar New Year in Hong Kong is an easy and tempting escape. This year’s celebrations peak on Feb. 17, 2026 as the city rolls out a full calendar of events that blend tradition, spectacle and global culture.
Hong Kong ushers in the Year of the Horse, a symbol of strength and success in Chinese culture, with a vibrant Night Parade showcasing a mix of local traditions and international performances. Among the highlights is the return of the MassKara Festival dancers of Bacolod, performing for the second consecutive year — a familiar and welcome sight for Filipino travelers.
Foreign performance troupes from France, Mainland China, Canada, Australia and Italy add global color to the celebrations, transforming the city into a moving stage of rhythm, costume and creativity.
Festivities unfold across Hong Kong, with several key events to note:
Lunar New Year Fairs (Feb. 11–17): Victoria Park in Causeway Bay and Fa Hui Park in Mong Kok burst with flowers, festive décor and street food — ideal for strolling, snacking, and photo-taking.
Well-Wishing Festival at Lam Tsuen (Feb. 17–March 3): Visitors write their wishes on joss paper attached to oranges and toss them into the famous Wishing Tree. It is believed wishes come true if the offering stays on the branches.
Parade Floats at Kai Tak Sports Park (Feb. 18–26): Those who miss the Night Parade can still view selected floats on display, offering a closer look at their craftsmanship.
Year of the Horse Race Day (Feb. 19): Sha Tin Racecourse hosts a festive day of horse racing, live entertainment and celebratory crowds — one of Hong Kong’s most anticipated New Year traditions.
From glowing lanterns to pounding drums, Hong Kong’s Chinese New Year celebrations offer a full sensory experience — rooted in tradition, animated by movement and shared across cultures.