Utzurrum: CONPC website launch, celebration

December, as we all know, is celebration time, but what to celebrate besides the birth of the Christ Child?
For the Cebu Online Press Corps. (CONPC) there were many moments to say thank you and congrats!
Foremost, CONPC launched its official website www.conpc.net. The website contains the precious list of members and brand partners, news, feature stories and a gallery of activities. It is also open to receive original content from its members and commercial press releases from their clients.
Founder Robby Alugar delivered this inspirational message: “We encourage all core members to proactively support the brands that have partnered with us. We have a more focused purpose on the gifts and experiences we receive that is, we are voices of positivity and creators of valuable digital content. Remember that our website’s launch is in line with the organization’s thrust to spark goodwill and live by its mission.”
Very significant insights were contributed by Marivic Bathan, president of Children’s Paradise Montessori School, whose thoughts were absorbed totally by the group. She also commended the inclusivity of the group and its continuous efforts in giving trusted information online.
She continued: “In the midst of our diversity, we are celebrating the wonders of everybody’s contribution, balance and strength. I’m really an advocate of strengths and I have observed how all of you in your individual and unique talents are coming together. In togetherness, there’s so much that can come out of it.”
The festive activity was held at Casa Mira Tower 2, Labangon, where members gamely participated in songs, dances, topped off by a grand raffle draw.