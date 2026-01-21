Utzurrum: Corporate travel partnership

The program also aims to simplify logistics for educational trips and cultural immersions while offering unique learning experiences such as guided tours of PAL facilities and access to technical and aviation-related training programs.

“As the nation’s flag carrier, PAL understands the importance of having reliable partners in the skies,” said Rabbi Vincent Ang, PAL Express president. “Our commitment is to ensure that every journey taken by Xavier School is marked by safety and comfort.”

Xavier School president Fr. Joseph Haw, SJ, noted that the partnership formalizes a long-standing working relationship between the two institutions.

“PAL has always been supportive of our major programs, such as Xavier China Experience and Explore Philippines. This partnership formalizes what has long been evident,” Haw said. “We look forward to elevating the delivery of our programs to greater heights. It is an honor to fly with the country’s flag carrier.”

The collaboration signals a refreshed approach to school travel — one that combines operational efficiency with meaningful educational opportunities beyond the classroom.